This is betrayal. A famous Russian blogger publicly challenged Putin

The well-known Russian Z-blogger "The Thirteenth" (Egor Guzenko) unexpectedly announced to everyone that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is a traitor to his country and it is because of him that hundreds of thousands of Russians are now dying.

The Russian military officer with more than 300,000 subscribers recorded three video appeals in his Telegram channel.

If 10 years ago, one grandfather (Putin — ed.) would not have taken a shit, and would have gone, as they say, honestly to *ouch, and not quietly 10 years ago, then all this f*n would not have happened, and so many boys would not have died, and now you imprison and kill us... Everything that is happening now is treason. Traitors are sitting in the Kremlin, he said.

Yehor Guzenko also complained that official Moscow removes people who are inconvenient to it, putting them in prisons, in particular Igor Strelkov (Ghirkin).

He emphasized that traitors took over the country, and he is not afraid to say so, because it is impossible to imprison the entire people.

Interestingly, the blogger's team later deleted the recordings and published a voice message in which they explained Huzenko's emotionality by his "nationality", and also added that he is a "stormy person and emotion", ASTRA drew attention.

Let's be objective — who among us, sitting in the kitchen with the family, did not say something that could discredit someone in general, — they justified themselves.

What is known about Yehor Huzenka

He fought as part of the Russian occupiers in Donbas since 2014, as well as in Syria in 2019.

As of February 24, 2024, he was under house arrest for shooting a man in the face with a stun cartridge from a Pioneer aerosol gun.

On March 6, 2022, he cut off the electronic bracelet that could be used to track him by the FSVP, arranged through acquaintances in the "DPR" that he would come to them, and fled to the war with Ukraine.

Since then, he has been trying to officially go to fight on behalf of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, but he is denied this because of a criminal case.

If earlier he praised Putin and the Kremlin, he has recently changed his rhetoric dramatically.