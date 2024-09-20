Analysts explained Putin's new decisions against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the team of the American Institute for the Study of War, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to increase the production of drones amid efforts to show compensation for the social and economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

Putin knows that Russia is already feeling the consequences of the war against Ukraine

According to analysts, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation continues to insist on improving Russian drone operations in Ukraine and drone production capabilities amid efforts to offset the social and economic consequences of Russia's protracted war.

As previously mentioned, on September 19, the dictator held a meeting with Russia's Military-Industrial Commission to discuss ongoing efforts to increase the production of Russian drones.

What is important to understand is that Putin has publicly acknowledged that drones are an integral part of modern warfare, and that Russia's war against Ukraine has further confirmed this assessment.

Putin said that Russian companies delivered about 140,000 drones to the Russian military in 2023, and claimed that Russia plans to increase drone production tenfold (to 1.4 million drones) in 2024. Share

What's wrong with Russian drones

The Russian dictator continues to claim that private drones are not "inferior" to drones produced by state-owned defense companies.

Moreover, Putin cynically lies that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation thoroughly tests all models of drones before handing them over to the Russian troops at the front.

However, a recent DW investigation found evidence that Russian invaders may sometimes test newly developed drones during strikes against Ukrainian civilians, likely to speed up the testing process.

In addition to the fact that Russian bloggers constantly complain about the low quality of state drones.