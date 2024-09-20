Analysts explained Putin's new decisions against the backdrop of Russia's war against Ukraine

According to the team of the American Institute for the Study of War, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to increase the production of drones amid efforts to show compensation for the social and economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin ordered to increase the production of drones in connection with the consequences of the war in Ukraine.
- According to analysts, Russian drones may be of questionable quality, and the test may take place during strikes on the civilian population of Ukraine.
- Putin claims plans to increase production to 1.4 million drones by 2024, which is lower than Ukraine's planned pace.
Putin knows that Russia is already feeling the consequences of the war against Ukraine
According to analysts, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation continues to insist on improving Russian drone operations in Ukraine and drone production capabilities amid efforts to offset the social and economic consequences of Russia's protracted war.
As previously mentioned, on September 19, the dictator held a meeting with Russia's Military-Industrial Commission to discuss ongoing efforts to increase the production of Russian drones.
What is important to understand is that Putin has publicly acknowledged that drones are an integral part of modern warfare, and that Russia's war against Ukraine has further confirmed this assessment.
What's wrong with Russian drones
The Russian dictator continues to claim that private drones are not "inferior" to drones produced by state-owned defense companies.
Moreover, Putin cynically lies that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation thoroughly tests all models of drones before handing them over to the Russian troops at the front.
However, a recent DW investigation found evidence that Russian invaders may sometimes test newly developed drones during strikes against Ukrainian civilians, likely to speed up the testing process.
In addition to the fact that Russian bloggers constantly complain about the low quality of state drones.
