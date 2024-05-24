French leader Emmanuel Macron officially confirmed that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has rejected his proposal for an "Olympic truce" amid the Russia's war against Ukraine.
Macron understood that Putin does not want peace
The President of France commented on the refusal of the illegitimate head of the Kremlin to declare a truce during the Olympic Games.
Emmanuel Macron pointed out that the "Olympic truce" is a tradition and it would be "very important to use this window for one month".
Despite this, the French leader drew attention to the fact that the truce is not the end for him.
He also came to a certain conclusion when the illegitimate president refused his offer.
Zelenskyy also refused Macron's offer
The Ukrainian leader commented on the idea of a "truce" during the Olympics in Paris and explained why he decided to reject it.
According to the head of the state, he does not really understand this initiative, because nothing will prevent Russia, for example, from moving closer with equipment, and then "turn on the offensive".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reminded that Ukraine already has an unfortunate experience of a ceasefire with Russia.
