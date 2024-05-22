Scholz and Macron should do more for Ukraine, Bundestag member says
Macron and Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

German Bundestag deputy Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann said that Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron are doing too little for Ukraine, which has led to its loss of new territories under pressure from the Russian army.

France can do much more to protect Ukraine

"We have a problem that while Poland does a lot as a neighboring country, Germany does a lot, France does relatively little," the politician complained.

German politician of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and a Member of the German Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Straka-Zimmermann, said that both German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French leader Emmanuel Macron are doing too little for Ukraine, which is why it is losing new territory to the Russian army.

Straka-Zimmermann, who is one of the biggest supporters of military aid to Ukraine in Germany, called on Western leaders to transfer more weapons, ammunition and air defence systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

She also once again drew attention to the fact that this should be done very quickly, because Ukraine is losing not only precious time, but also its territories and people.

I expect that France, precisely because it is an important country, will not only — and I do not mean this in a negative sense — make loud speeches, but also back up its words with actions,” added the German politician.

Scholz also does not do enough for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also was criticised by Straka-Zimmermann.

As Straka-Zimmermann noted, he does not do more for Ukraine, in particular, he did not send the German-made Taurus cruise missiles to the country.

The deputy still hopes that he will change his mind on this matter.

If the situation changes, I also expect the chancellor's opinion to change. And I hope that when the situation changes, he will realise that he made a big mistake by not giving the green light a year ago. So in this respect, hope dies last,” Strack-Zimmermann stressed.

