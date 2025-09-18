On September 18, US President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London. The politicians discussed, among other things, the issue of ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

US President Trump and UK Prime Minister Starmer discussed continuing support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Putin to force him to agree to a peace deal, Starmer said during a press conference with reporters.

In recent days, Putin has shown his true colors, carrying out the largest attacks since the beginning of his evasion of responsibility, with even more bloodshed, more innocent lives lost, and unprecedented violations of NATO airspace. These are not the actions of someone who wants peace. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Britain.

Trump said he found ending Russia's war against Ukraine an easy task, partly because of his good relationship with Putin.

He really let me down. It was supposed to be Russia and Ukraine, but we'll see how it ends.

At the same time, Starmer added that they discussed with Trump how to force the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to peace in Ukraine.

Trump also stated that Putin kills many people, but loses even more: Russian soldiers are killed more often than Ukrainian ones.

We must put even more pressure on Putin, only then will we get some results. We hope for good news for Ukraine. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump believes that Russia's war against Ukraine no longer threatens a global conflict.