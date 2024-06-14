The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine commented on the conditions for the alleged immediate start of negotiations with Ukraine announced by the illegitimate dictator of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on June 14.

Russia talked about negotiations with Ukraine on the eve of the Peace Summit

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation demands that Ukraine refuse to join NATO and leave parts of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Russia.

Putin made another series of manipulative statements, the purpose of which is to mislead the international community, undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just peace, and split the unity of the world majority around the goals and principles of the UN Charter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a statement. Share

The Ministry called Putin's attempt to present himself as a peacemaker absurd, even though he launched the most significant armed aggression in Europe since the Second World War, undermining the foundations of the international legal order and the UN Charter.

All of Putin's ultimatums have been heard many times from Moscow and there is nothing new in these statements. At the same time, the time of their announcement is indicative, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, by throwing such signals into the information space on the eve of the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, Putin pursues only one goal — to prevent the participation of leaders and countries in this summit.

The appearance of Putin's statements just a day before the start of the summit shows that Russia is afraid of real peace.

Putin brazenly called the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine

Before the start of the Global Summit in Switzerland, where the Ukrainian Peace Formula will be considered, the illegitimate dictator of Russia, Vladimir Putin, began to generate accusations against the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Russian dictator once again repeats the "mantra" about the illegitimacy of the President of Ukraine.

The documents currently being signed in Kyiv at the state level cannot have legal force; "such contracts are null and void."

Putin blamed the West, which, in his opinion, "launched a stormy and unceremonious campaign to isolate Russia after the start of the special operation, but it failed."

The conference in Switzerland regarding Ukraine is a technique to "send the discussion on the wrong track" to mark the legitimacy of the Kyiv authorities; the Russian dictator shamelessly lies.