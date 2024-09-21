Russia will pay money to its citizens who will move to live in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. We are talking about part of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions and the Crimean peninsula.

Russia wants to populate TOT with "benevolent citizens"

The corresponding decree, which provides for such social guarantees, was issued by the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Citizens of the Russian Federation are promised to pay from 3 to 5 million rubles.

However, there is a nuance — it is necessary to bring the family as well.

Payments are promised primarily to those "seconded" specialists who will bring their entire family with them.

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations most need workers who can set up frontiers or positions and transport goods.

In addition, builders are needed to "restore" infrastructure facilities in occupied Ukrainian cities that were destroyed by Russian troops. Share

The Center of National Resistance added that the enemy still cannot complete the formation of occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories. Currently, the occupiers are looking for traitors to work in administrations and other fake structures.

Russia is ideologically processing Ukrainian children on TOT

According to Prosecutor General Kostin, 11 criminal proceedings are already being investigated regarding the propaganda treatment of children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Nine indictments are known.

There are already the first sentences for the militarization of children — four people have been convicted.

Young Ukrainians are issued new passports with changed data, and then "education" begins. In particular, they are involved in paramilitary organizations, among which the most famous is "Unarmia".