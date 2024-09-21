Russia will pay money to its citizens who will move to live in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. We are talking about part of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions and the Crimean peninsula.
- Russia is offering large cash payments to its citizens who agree to move to Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Crimea.
- The purpose of the resettlement is to populate the occupied territories with 'benevolent citizens' and provide workforce for infrastructure restoration.
- Specialists who bring their families with them will receive payments ranging from 3 to 5 million rubles.
- The occupation administration requires workers to set up borders, restore infrastructure, and ideologically influence Ukrainian children living in the occupied territories.
- Concerns have been raised about the propaganda treatment of Ukrainian children, with several criminal investigations ongoing.
Russia wants to populate TOT with "benevolent citizens"
The corresponding decree, which provides for such social guarantees, was issued by the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.
Citizens of the Russian Federation are promised to pay from 3 to 5 million rubles.
However, there is a nuance — it is necessary to bring the family as well.
Payments are promised primarily to those "seconded" specialists who will bring their entire family with them.
According to the CNS, the occupation administrations most need workers who can set up frontiers or positions and transport goods.
The Center of National Resistance added that the enemy still cannot complete the formation of occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories. Currently, the occupiers are looking for traitors to work in administrations and other fake structures.
Russia is ideologically processing Ukrainian children on TOT
According to Prosecutor General Kostin, 11 criminal proceedings are already being investigated regarding the propaganda treatment of children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Nine indictments are known.
There are already the first sentences for the militarization of children — four people have been convicted.
Young Ukrainians are issued new passports with changed data, and then "education" begins. In particular, they are involved in paramilitary organizations, among which the most famous is "Unarmia".
