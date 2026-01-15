Putin "sings" in unison with Trump regarding Zelenskyy and the peace process
Peskov
Source:  online.ua

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov cynically said that Russia is focused on peace and that Zelensky is allegedly hindering the negotiation process. A similar view was previously expressed by US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Putin's press secretary accused Zelensky of hindering the negotiations, similar to the statement made by the US president.
  • The Kremlin expresses distrust in Zelensky and calls on him to take greater responsibility for the peace process.

Peskov cynically accused Zelensky of hindering peace talks

The Kremlin, according to Peskov, agrees with Trump's position that it is Zelensky who is hindering the peace process;

"The situation for the Kyiv regime is worsening every day, the corridor for making decisions is narrowing. It is time for Zelensky to take responsibility for making decisions that contribute to peace, but he is not doing so," Peskov brazenly noted.

Peskov also stated that he did not confirm that the Russian Federation agrees to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine with the participation of the military of the PRC and countries of the Global South.

Another odious Russian top official reported that Russia considers it urgent and necessary to continue the dialogue with the US on Ukraine, and that communication channels are working.

Moscow considers it important to present to the Americans its views on the discussions surrounding the Ukrainian issue.

Peskov announced an important "conversation" regarding the end of the Russian war
Russia plans to review new peace plan
Will Putin discuss Trump's "peace plan" — Peskov's answer
Putin is allegedly ready for peace talks

