Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov cynically said that Russia is focused on peace and that Zelensky is allegedly hindering the negotiation process. A similar view was previously expressed by US President Donald Trump.
Peskov cynically accused Zelensky of hindering peace talks
The Kremlin, according to Peskov, agrees with Trump's position that it is Zelensky who is hindering the peace process;
"The situation for the Kyiv regime is worsening every day, the corridor for making decisions is narrowing. It is time for Zelensky to take responsibility for making decisions that contribute to peace, but he is not doing so," Peskov brazenly noted.
Peskov also stated that he did not confirm that the Russian Federation agrees to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine with the participation of the military of the PRC and countries of the Global South.
Another odious Russian top official reported that Russia considers it urgent and necessary to continue the dialogue with the US on Ukraine, and that communication channels are working.
