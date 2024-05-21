Ex-President of Russia Dmytro Medvedev issued hysterical threats to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Medvedev threatens Zelenskyy with trial and terror
Dmytry Medvedev, in response to the TASS agency's questions, once again hysterically declared the illegitimacy of Zelenskyy as President.
An odious Russian politician called the Ukrainian President the head of a political regime hostile to Russia, which is at war with them.
Medvedev dreamed of detaining Zelenskyy and "putting him on trial for crimes against citizens of Russia and Ukrainians." In the case of the impossibility of delivering such a criminal, the rules applicable to terrorists should be applied. This is precisely the fate that befell Zelenskyi's spiritual teacher — Stepan Bandera."
Medvedev demanded the unification of Russia and Ukraine
Putin's henchman cynically noted, that to achieve the so-called "consensus with the international community", Ukraine, they say, must:
to announce "full and unconditional surrender",
"carry out demilitarisation",
"dismiss all constitutional authorities",
"immediately hold elections to the provisional parliament."
The scandalous Russian politician insists that Ukraine's allies recognise the "Kyiv political regime as Nazi" and carry out the "forced denazification of all authorities" under the control of the UN.
