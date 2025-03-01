Residents of the Kursk region do not hide their indignation at the situation in the region and express dissatisfaction with the inaction of local authorities. The so-called governor of Kursk, Alexander Khinshtein, is panicking because everything could end in Maidan, that is, an uprising of Russians.
Points of attention
- The escalating situation in Kurshchyna has residents living in fear of shelling, looting, and lack of support from the authorities.
- Khinshtein's reluctance to address residents' dissatisfaction and reluctance to remove district heads is causing concerns of a potential uprising resembling Maidan.
The situation in Kurshchyna is rapidly escalating
Another meeting of Alexander Khinshtein with refugees from the Kursk region — residents of Lgov, Lgov and Rylsky districts — took place in Kursk.
Russians are outraged that they alone are having to pay for the war that dictator Putin is waging against Ukraine.
Residents of Kurshchyna complain that people live in a territory that is constantly under fire, although the Ukrainian military does not destroy their homes.
At a meeting with refugees, Khinshtein also stated that he was not going to remove district heads from their positions due to residents' dissatisfaction:
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-