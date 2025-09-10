"Ramstein-30". Syrsky called on partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, at the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format via video conference, called on partners to strengthen Ukrainian air and missile defense, as well as provide long-range fire attack capabilities.

"I thanked foreign partners and their nations for their solidarity, political support, and military assistance to our country during this dramatic time, when Russia is only increasing pressure on the battlefield and increasing the intensity of air strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities," Syrsky noted.

He emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates the efforts of leaders and diplomats aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Russian war against Ukraine with the involvement of all international platforms and political formats.

At the same time, military efforts are a key aspect of forcing Moscow to make a just peace in Ukraine. The enemy must realize the futility of continuing hostilities. Feel the real threat to its ruling regime in the event of a prolonged war. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in turn, are doing everything they can — restraining the enemy on the eastern flank of a united Europe, exhausting it on the battlefield, and repelling missile and drone strikes on residential areas and critical infrastructure of our country.

The Kremlin's escalation would not have been possible without its support from its allies in the "Axis of Evil." Therefore, at this stage, military and financial assistance from Ukraine's partners has become critical to the success of our joint strategy. Share

The Commander-in-Chief called on partners to increase the volume of international military assistance, primarily to develop air and missile defense capabilities, as well as to provide long-range fire weapons.