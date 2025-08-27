"We are actively knocking out enemy logistics". Syrsky named the number of destroyed Russian army vehicles

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 27,000 units of Russian army vehicles since the beginning of 2025.

Syrsky named the number of Russian army vehicles destroyed in 2025

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, who published a video of the combat work of Ukrainian units, Ukrinform reports.

We are also actively destroying the logistics of the Russian army. Since the beginning of the year alone, more than 27,000 units of automotive equipment (27,212) have been destroyed. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy 24/7.