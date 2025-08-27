"We are actively knocking out enemy logistics". Syrsky named the number of destroyed Russian army vehicles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"We are actively knocking out enemy logistics". Syrsky named the number of destroyed Russian army vehicles

Oleksandr Syrskyi
Russian army vehicles
Читати українською

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 27,000 units of Russian army vehicles since the beginning of 2025.

Points of attention

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 27,000 units of Russian army vehicles since the beginning of 2025, showing the determination of Ukrainian troops in combating the enemy.
  • Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the continuous effort made by Ukrainian forces in neutralizing the occupiers and their equipment to strive for peace.
  • The video published by Syrsky showcases the combat work of Ukrainian units, revealing the active measures taken in eradicating the logistics of the Russian army.

Syrsky named the number of Russian army vehicles destroyed in 2025

This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, who published a video of the combat work of Ukrainian units, Ukrinform reports.

We are also actively destroying the logistics of the Russian army. Since the beginning of the year alone, more than 27,000 units of automotive equipment (27,212) have been destroyed.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy 24/7.

Every neutralized occupier, every burned piece of equipment is another step towards a just peace for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia lost over a thousand soldiers in a day in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine — infographic
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Minus 830 occupiers. The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?