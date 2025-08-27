The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 27,000 units of Russian army vehicles since the beginning of 2025.
Points of attention
- Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 27,000 units of Russian army vehicles since the beginning of 2025, showing the determination of Ukrainian troops in combating the enemy.
- Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the continuous effort made by Ukrainian forces in neutralizing the occupiers and their equipment to strive for peace.
- The video published by Syrsky showcases the combat work of Ukrainian units, revealing the active measures taken in eradicating the logistics of the Russian army.
Syrsky named the number of Russian army vehicles destroyed in 2025
This was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, who published a video of the combat work of Ukrainian units, Ukrinform reports.
He emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy 24/7.
Every neutralized occupier, every burned piece of equipment is another step towards a just peace for Ukraine.
More on the topic
