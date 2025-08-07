Russia lost over a thousand soldiers in a day in the war against Ukraine

Over the last 24 hours, from August 6 to 7, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,040 soldiers and 186 units of military equipment at the front.
- Russian army incurred a massive loss of 1,040 soldiers and 186 units of military equipment in a single day during the conflict with Ukraine.
- Total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 2022 to August 2025 are estimated to be over a million people wounded or killed.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 7, 2025 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,060,310 (+1,040) people wounded/killed;
tanks — 11,076 (+4) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,095 (+4) units;
artillery systems — 31,180 (+47) units;
MLRS — 1456 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1203 (+0) units;
aircraft — 421 (+0) units;
helicopters — 340 (+0) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 49,930 (+163) units;
cruise missiles — 3555 (+0) units;
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units;
submarines — 1 (+0) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 57,605 (+130) units;
special equipment — 3936 (+0) units.
