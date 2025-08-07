Russia lost over a thousand soldiers in a day in the war against Ukraine

Over the last 24 hours, from August 6 to 7, the army of the Russian invaders lost 1,040 soldiers and 186 units of military equipment at the front.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to August 7, 2025 are approximately: