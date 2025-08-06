The situation at the front — 87 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 08/06/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Eleven clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out one air strike, dropped two guided aerial bombs in total, and carried out 170 artillery attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the South Slobozhansk direction in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked positions eight times in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Tyschenkivka, Zagryzove, in the Kupyansk and Kurylivka directions. One clash is still ongoing.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Seredne, Torske, and in the direction of the settlement of Hryhorivka. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Hryhorivka, Pereyzne, and Viyimka seven times. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, from the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Novomarkovo.