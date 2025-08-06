The situation at the front — 87 battles took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

In total, 87 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- A total of 87 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with ongoing battles in multiple directions.
- The enemy carried out air strikes, artillery attacks, and attempted offensive operations, met with successful resistance from Ukrainian units.
- Operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides insights into the ongoing conflict dynamics and strategic positioning.
Current situation on the front on August 6
Operational information as of 16:00 08/06/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Eleven clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out one air strike, dropped two guided aerial bombs in total, and carried out 170 artillery attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the South Slobozhansk direction in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked positions eight times in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Tyschenkivka, Zagryzove, in the Kupyansk and Kurylivka directions. One clash is still ongoing.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Seredne, Torske, and in the direction of the settlement of Hryhorivka. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Hryhorivka, Pereyzne, and Viyimka seven times. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, from the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Novomarkovo.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried seven times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. The defense forces successfully repelled six enemy assaults, and one clash is ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 22 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Zvirovo, Udachne, and Novoukrainka in the Pokrovsky direction . The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 19 enemy attacks.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks by the occupation army in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Novopil, Zeleny Gay, Piddubne, Tolstoy, Voskresenka, and Maliyivka, and another clash is ongoing.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions . The settlement of Kanivske was subjected to air strikes.
Five clashes have taken place in the Dnieper direction since the beginning of the day. The enemy was unsuccessful.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-