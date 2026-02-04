Raytheon ready to accelerate delivery of Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense and the American company RTX discussed accelerating the supply of missiles for Patriot systems and moving to deep industrial cooperation to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
Points of attention
- Raytheon's readiness to accelerate the supply of Patriot missiles will enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
- Deep industrial cooperation discussions aim to strengthen Ukraine's defense systems and build technical capabilities for advanced weaponry maintenance.
- The strategic partnership between Raytheon and the Ministry of Defense highlights the critical importance of air defense systems in protecting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.
The Ministry of Defense discussed the accelerated supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Deputy Minister of Defense Serhiy Boev and a delegation from the American military-industrial company RTX, led by Raytheon Ukraine Executive Director Jennifer Pushner, discussed strategic areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening the defense of Ukrainian skies and building internal technical capabilities to service advanced weapons.
Boev emphasized the critical importance of air defense systems for protecting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities against the backdrop of the aggressor's recent massive air attacks.
In turn, Raytheon representatives confirmed their readiness to accelerate the supply of missiles for Patriot systems through direct contracts and international support mechanisms.
The parties also discussed the current status and plans for the maintenance and provision of air defense and missile defense systems in service with the Defense Forces.
Special attention was paid to discussing the possibilities of transitioning from the supply of ready-made systems to deep industrial cooperation. The Ministry of Defense is interested in creating a base in Ukraine for the maintenance and repair of Western equipment.
Boev thanked the partners for their support and emphasized that expanding cooperation with leading defense companies is one of Ukraine's strategic priorities.
