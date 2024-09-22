Repeated pollution continues to move along the Seim River. The improvement is recorded under item p. Chumakovo — the transparency of the water has increased, but the yellow-green shade remains, in some places it is grayish. In the points of Mutin et al. Ozarichy water is cloudy, the level of chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by 4.3 times. There is no dissolved oxygen. In the Baturyn point, there is a darkening of the water, a slight specific smell, and no fish plague is observed. Chemical oxygen consumption exceeds the norm by 1.1 times. The oxygen regime is normal. Exceeding the manganese content — up to 1.3 times. No excesses were recorded for ammonium nitrogen, total iron, nitrites, phosphates and chlorides. Further downstream, water quality indicators did not change during the day. The water is clear, there is practically no sediment at the bottom, there is no unpleasant smell, no fish plague is observed, — the Ministry of Environment notes.