According to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, repeated pollution is moving along the Seim River in Kurshchyna at a time when the situation is stabilizing in the Desna River on Ukrainian territory.
What is known about the situation with water pollution in the Seim River in Kurshchyna and its likely consequences for Ukraine
What is known about the water situation in the Desna River
The agency emphasized that the situation in the Desna River is improving.
