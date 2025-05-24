"Ready to defend our interests". The EU responded to Trump's threats regarding tariffs

European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič said the EU is keen to reach an agreement with the United States, but it must be based on "respect, not threats."

The EU responded to Trump's threats regarding new tariffs

The European Commissioner made this statement after Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on all goods from the EU.

The EU is fully engaged and committed to a deal that will benefit both sides. The European Commission is ready to work in good faith. Trade between the EU and the US is unparalleled and should be based on mutual respect, not threats. We are ready to defend our interests,” Šefčovič wrote on the social network X after a conversation with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Share

European politicians have expressed disappointment at news of further U.S. tariffs. French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said Trump's new threats were not conducive to negotiations, but "we are ready to respond." Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told media that the goal remains "zero tariffs for zero tariffs."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof supported the EU's strategy for trade negotiations.

We have already seen that tariffs can go up and down during negotiations with the US.

Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin said Trump's proposal was "extremely disappointing."

Tariffs are harmful to all parties. Tariffs at the proposed level will not only push up prices, they will seriously damage one of the most dynamic and important trading relationships in the world... Negotiations are the best and only sustainable way forward. Share

MEP Bernd Lange (Germany) announced the possibility of introducing counter-tariffs against the US.

We will not allow ourselves to be pressured and will objectively try to start negotiations next week. If the negotiations fail, the European Union is strong enough to apply countermeasures to compensate for the economic damage.

According to the US government, the EU is one of the largest trading partners of the US, exporting goods worth over $600 billion and importing $370 billion last year.