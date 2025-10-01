Reparations loans for Ukraine. Why there are discussions in the EU

As reported by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, providing a "reparation loan" to Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets is a sensitive issue and currently does not have total support from member states.

EU countries are still arguing

Von der Leyen made a statement on this issue on the eve of the informal European Council summit on October 1 in Copenhagen.

According to her, some EU member states do not recognize the importance of providing Kyiv with a reparations loan.

The Head of the European Commission recalled that it is extremely important to increase pressure on Russia right now.

That is why I proposed "reparation loans" for Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets... This is a very sensitive issue... Many countries, to put it mildly, are very hesitant about whether this is really a good idea. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

She once again drew attention to the fact that this is not about confiscating Russian assets, but about using cash balances for a loan to Ukraine.

Ukraine must repay this loan if Russia pays reparations, because the perpetrator must be held accountable, Ursula von der Leyen emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that Denmark, which currently holds the EU presidency, supports the European Commission's idea of providing Ukraine with a "reparation loan."