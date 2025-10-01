Princess Anne arrived in Ukraine for the first time — what is the purpose?
Princess Anne arrived in Ukraine for the first time — what is the purpose?

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On October 1, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Princess Anne of Great Britain had arrived in Ukraine on an official and first-ever visit. Her goal is to help Kyiv return home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Points of attention

  • The meeting took place at St. Sophia Cathedral, a historic location symbolizing the significance of the visit.
  • This visit highlights the ongoing efforts to bring back tens of thousands of Ukrainian children who have been taken amidst the conflict with Russia.

I met with Princess Anne of Great Britain. This is Her Royal Highness's first visit to Ukraine since our independence, and it is symbolic that our meeting took place in such a historic place as St. Sophia Cathedral.

What is important to understand is that Princess Anne visited Kyiv twice before, in 1973 and 1990.

The focus of the parties is the return of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, whom the aggressor country Russia is abducting against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Princess Anne to join the next summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In addition, they discussed in detail the rehabilitation of Ukrainian defenders and the implementation of barrier-free practices for full social reintegration.

"I am grateful to Her Royal Highness for her special attention and support for Ukraine and our people. Thank you for meeting and communicating with the children who were returned and our veterans. Thank you to the United Kingdom for its active participation in the work to return all our children home," Zelenskyy concluded.

