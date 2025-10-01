Princess Anne arrived in Ukraine for the first time — what is the purpose?

On October 1, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Princess Anne of Great Britain had arrived in Ukraine on an official and first-ever visit. Her goal is to help Kyiv return home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Zelenskyy spoke about Princess Anne's visit

I met with Princess Anne of Great Britain. This is Her Royal Highness's first visit to Ukraine since our independence, and it is symbolic that our meeting took place in such a historic place as St. Sophia Cathedral. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that Princess Anne visited Kyiv twice before, in 1973 and 1990.

The focus of the parties is the return of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, whom the aggressor country Russia is abducting against the backdrop of the war against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Princess Anne to join the next summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In addition, they discussed in detail the rehabilitation of Ukrainian defenders and the implementation of barrier-free practices for full social reintegration.