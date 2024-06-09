On June 9, it became officially known that on the territory of the airfield "Akhtubinsk" in Russia, Ukrainian scouts hit a multi-purpose Su-57 fighter of the aggressor state. Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko commented on the new success of DIU.
- The destruction of the Su-57 is a reputational disgrace for Putin and Russia, emphasizes expert Oleksandr Kovalenko.
- It is predicted that Ukrainian scouts will soon begin destroying T-14 "Armata" tanks located on the territory of Russia.
- The destruction of the most modern Russian Su-57 fighter jet was confirmed by satellite images.
DIU enters a new level of war with Russia
According to the expert, the first in history destruction of a modern Russian Su-57 fighter jet by Ukrainian forces indicates that there are no more unattainable goals for our soldiers.
He also drew attention to the fact that this successful DIU operation is a reputational disgrace for dictator Putin and the entire Russian Federation.
By the way, it can be compared with the destruction of such aircraft as A-50 or Tu-95MS.
Oleksandr Kovalenko also announced a forecast that soon Ukrainian scouts will begin destroying T-14 "Armata" tanks, which are currently on the territory of the aggressor country.
What is known about the destruction of the Russian Su-57
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, on June 8, the most modern Russian Su-57 fighter jet was hit for the first time.
It happened on the territory of the airfield "Akhtubinsk" in the Astrakhan region, located 589 kilometers from the combat line.
It is important to understand that the destruction of the plane is confirmed by satellite images of the plane parking at the airfield — at the place of the plane that was fixed the day before, craters from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire.
The Su-57 is the most modern fighter of the Russian Federation, which is capable of using Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles for strikes. There are a number of such combat aircraft in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces.
