Reputational disgrace. How DIU managed to humiliate Putin and all of Russia again

On June 9, it became officially known that on the territory of the airfield "Akhtubinsk" in Russia, Ukrainian scouts hit a multi-purpose Su-57 fighter of the aggressor state. Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko commented on the new success of DIU.

DIU enters a new level of war with Russia

According to the expert, the first in history destruction of a modern Russian Su-57 fighter jet by Ukrainian forces indicates that there are no more unattainable goals for our soldiers.

Thanks to the filigree work of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on June 8, on the territory of the airfield "Akhtubinsk" in the Astrakhan region, 589 km from the line of combat, a multifunctional fighter, supposedly of the fifth generation, Su-57 was hit, Kovalenko noted. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that this successful DIU operation is a reputational disgrace for dictator Putin and the entire Russian Federation.

By the way, it can be compared with the destruction of such aircraft as A-50 or Tu-95MS.

We can talk for a long time about the extent to which the Su-57 does not correspond to the class of the fifth generation fighter, but in this case the technical side is not so important as the reputational side, - explains the military-political observer. Share

Oleksandr Kovalenko also announced a forecast that soon Ukrainian scouts will begin destroying T-14 "Armata" tanks, which are currently on the territory of the aggressor country.

Here, the fried Su-57 is a direct example of the fact that nothing is impossible! - emphasized the expert. Share

What is known about the destruction of the Russian Su-57

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, on June 8, the most modern Russian Su-57 fighter jet was hit for the first time.

It happened on the territory of the airfield "Akhtubinsk" in the Astrakhan region, located 589 kilometers from the combat line.

It is important to understand that the destruction of the plane is confirmed by satellite images of the plane parking at the airfield — at the place of the plane that was fixed the day before, craters from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire.