Residents of Samara, Russia, complain about explosions near a gunpowder factory — video

In the area of the Russian city of Samara on the afternoon of April 15, a suspected explosion was recorded near a defense-industrial complex enterprise.

“Bavovna” at the Samara Gunpowder Plant

Local residents reported this on social networks.

Residents of the Koshelev-Park neighborhood and the Stroykeramika village — both part of the Smyshlyaivskyi urban settlement of the Volga district — heard a sound and saw a column of white smoke.

Not far from the mentioned settlements, in the village of Petro Dubrava, there is the Samara Plant Kommunar, a state-owned enterprise of the defense-industrial complex.

The plant specializes in the production of ammunition and components for them — primarily smoke powder and propellant charges, as well as related products — hunting cartridges and pyrotechnics. Share

Residents of Petro Dubrava also report an explosion and write that the blast wave was felt in neighboring houses.

The Governor of the Samara Region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, confirmed that "a fire broke out in one of the premises on the territory of an industrial enterprise."

According to him, the fire was extinguished, there were no deaths or injuries, and the work of the enterprise "was not affected by this situation, it is operating normally."