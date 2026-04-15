Residents of Samara, Russia, complain about explosions near a gunpowder factory — video
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Residents of Samara, Russia, complain about explosions near a gunpowder factory — video

Bavovna
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the area of the Russian city of Samara on the afternoon of April 15, a suspected explosion was recorded near a defense-industrial complex enterprise.

Points of attention

  • A suspected explosion near a gunpowder factory in Samara, Russia, caused concern among residents of nearby villages.
  • Video footage captured a column of white smoke and a blast wave felt in neighboring houses, prompting social media reports.

“Bavovna” at the Samara Gunpowder Plant

Local residents reported this on social networks.

Residents of the Koshelev-Park neighborhood and the Stroykeramika village — both part of the Smyshlyaivskyi urban settlement of the Volga district — heard a sound and saw a column of white smoke.

Not far from the mentioned settlements, in the village of Petro Dubrava, there is the Samara Plant Kommunar, a state-owned enterprise of the defense-industrial complex.

The plant specializes in the production of ammunition and components for them — primarily smoke powder and propellant charges, as well as related products — hunting cartridges and pyrotechnics.

Residents of Petro Dubrava also report an explosion and write that the blast wave was felt in neighboring houses.

The Governor of the Samara Region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, confirmed that "a fire broke out in one of the premises on the territory of an industrial enterprise."

According to him, the fire was extinguished, there were no deaths or injuries, and the work of the enterprise "was not affected by this situation, it is operating normally."

According to him, the fire was not related to the "arrival of a UAV." At the same time, there were reports of drone danger in the region.

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