Non-food retail sales continue to collapse in Russia. Sberbank reported that sales have been declining for the seventh consecutive quarter.
Points of attention
- Non-food retail sales in Russia have been declining for the seventh consecutive quarter, with an average decrease of 7% in the third quarter of 2025.
- The crisis in retail trade is attributed to economic cooling, high key rates, rising credit prices, and the anticipation of new taxes, leading to reduced demand and store closures.
- Russians are shifting towards a savings model and postponing large purchases due to deteriorating welfare, which is reflected in the closure of clothing and electronics stores in some regions.
Retail trade in Russia has collapsed critically
According to Russian Sberbank, in the third quarter of 2025, sales volumes decreased by an average of 7% compared to the same period last year, and in some regions — by up to 25%.
This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.
The main reasons for the decline are economic cooling, high key rates and rising credit costs. Russians are increasingly postponing large purchases and switching to a savings model. Additional pressure on the market is being exerted by expected new taxes and fees.
Simultaneously with the decline in sales of non-food products, a reduction in product consumption in physical terms is also being recorded.
CPD experts noted that this indicates a real deterioration in the well-being of the population, despite the Kremlin's statements about "increasing incomes."
