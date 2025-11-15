Non-food retail sales continue to collapse in Russia. Sberbank reported that sales have been declining for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Retail trade in Russia has collapsed critically

According to Russian Sberbank, in the third quarter of 2025, sales volumes decreased by an average of 7% compared to the same period last year, and in some regions — by up to 25%.

This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Clothing and electronics stores have been hit the hardest — stores are closing due to low demand and the accumulation of product leftovers.

The main reasons for the decline are economic cooling, high key rates and rising credit costs. Russians are increasingly postponing large purchases and switching to a savings model. Additional pressure on the market is being exerted by expected new taxes and fees.

Simultaneously with the decline in sales of non-food products, a reduction in product consumption in physical terms is also being recorded.

CPD experts noted that this indicates a real deterioration in the well-being of the population, despite the Kremlin's statements about "increasing incomes."