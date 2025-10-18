Return of kidnapped Ukrainian children. What is known about Melania Trump's plan

US First Lady Melania Trump is voluntarily working on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and is devoting a lot of her time to this issue, US leader Donald Trump announced.
Points of attention
- Melania Trump has initiated dialogues with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to facilitate the rescue and reunification of Ukrainian minors with their families.
watch the documentary 'Damaged Childhood' for more insights on Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.
Melania Trump wants to save Ukrainian children
This topic was in the spotlight during the press conference between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader whether he appreciated Melania Trump's efforts to return the kidnapped children to Ukraine.
In addition, the media asked whether the head of the White House asked his wife to help him in this matter.
The American leader drew attention to the fact that the exact number of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia is currently unknown.
It is also now known that Melania has established a dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree on the rescue of Ukrainian minors.
Moreover, her team is already working with official Moscow to ensure the reunification of the children with their families. Some of them have already been returned home.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
More on the topic
