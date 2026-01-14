Rheinmetall continues to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Skyranger 35 self-propelled air defense systems

Rheinmetall adheres to the delivery schedule of Skyranger 35 self-propelled air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Skyranger 35: what is known

This was stated by Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms company Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall delivers the Skyranger on the Leopard 1 platform within the contractual deadlines. Armin Papperger CEO of Rheinmetall

Papperger added that he would not disclose any additional details for security reasons.

Part of the German manufacturer's strategy is to create a local defense ecosystem and create local added value in the countries where Rheinmetall operates, its head said.

He also noted that Skyranger is part of Ukraine's air defense system and is also becoming increasingly common in Europe.

The company's stationary and mobile air defense solutions Skynex and Skyranger, also supplied by the German concern, are also successfully used in Ukraine.

Papperger also noted that since 2023, Rheinmetall has been supporting Ukraine's defense efforts by providing state-of-the-art aerial reconnaissance equipment.

In addition, the company also supplied a large quantity of 35mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, which is used to combat drones.

Rheinmetall's portfolio includes various types of loitering munitions, Papperger recalled.