Rheinmetall continues to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Skyranger 35 self-propelled air defense systems
Skyranger 35

Skyranger 35
Source:  Ukrinform

Rheinmetall adheres to the delivery schedule of Skyranger 35 self-propelled air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

  • Rheinmetall continues supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Skyranger 35 self-propelled air defense systems on the Leopard 1 platform.
  • Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, emphasizes the importance of meeting delivery deadlines and enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Skyranger 35: what is known

This was stated by Armin Papperger, CEO of the German arms company Rheinmetall.

Rheinmetall delivers the Skyranger on the Leopard 1 platform within the contractual deadlines.

Papperger added that he would not disclose any additional details for security reasons.

Part of the German manufacturer's strategy is to create a local defense ecosystem and create local added value in the countries where Rheinmetall operates, its head said.

He also noted that Skyranger is part of Ukraine's air defense system and is also becoming increasingly common in Europe.

The company's stationary and mobile air defense solutions Skynex and Skyranger, also supplied by the German concern, are also successfully used in Ukraine.

Papperger also noted that since 2023, Rheinmetall has been supporting Ukraine's defense efforts by providing state-of-the-art aerial reconnaissance equipment.

In addition, the company also supplied a large quantity of 35mm ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, which is used to combat drones.

Rheinmetall's portfolio includes various types of loitering munitions, Papperger recalled.

The first Skyranger 35 self-propelled air defense system on the chassis of the Leopard 1 main battle tank was to be delivered to Ukraine at the end of last year.

