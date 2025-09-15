Rheinmetall expands its activities in the field of military shipbuilding — what is known

German arms company Rheinmetall has reached an agreement to acquire the military division of shipbuilding group Lürssen Group as part of the expansion of its European operations.

Rheinmetall to build warships

This is stated in the statement of the concern.

The companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, and they intend to complete the deal early next year, subject to antitrust approval.

Analysts at investment firm Jefferies said NVL (Naval Vessels Lürssen) generates double-digit profitability, suggesting a takeover price of €1.5 billion to €2 billion “debt-free.”

NVL is a privately owned group with four shipyards in northern Germany and abroad. It generated sales of around 1 billion euros in the 2024 financial year and employs around 2,100 people worldwide.

Rheinmetall, Europe's largest munitions maker that also makes tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, has been active in the maritime sector for decades and expressed interest in acquiring NVL last month, industry sources told Reuters.

Rheinmetall has opened Europe's largest artillery shell manufacturing plant in Germany. In addition, the company has built a factory in Weeze to produce fuselage sections for the American F-35 fighter-bomber.