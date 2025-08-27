Rheinmetall opens Europe's largest artillery production facility

Rheinmetall opens new artillery production plant in Germany

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to attend the opening of the plant in Unterluß on August 27.

Rheinmetall began construction of the plant in early 2024, and it was scheduled to open in late spring or early summer 2025.

The projectile production plant began trial operation in the second quarter of 2025 and will have a capacity of up to 350,000 projectiles per year after full commissioning from 2027.

The new plant has two buildings: one for the production of 155mm artillery shells and the other for loading and packaging.

The investment in the plant is around 500 million euros. More than 500 jobs will be created at the facility.