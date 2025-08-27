Rheinmetall opens Europe's largest artillery production facility
Category
Economics
Publication date

Rheinmetall opens Europe's largest artillery production facility

Rheinmetall
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Defense concern Rheinmetall is opening Europe's largest artillery shell production plant in Germany.

Points of attention

  • Rheinmetall began construction of the plant in early 2024.
  • The new plant has two buildings: one for the production of 155mm artillery shells and the other for loading and packaging.
  • The investment in the plant is about 500 million euros.

Rheinmetall opens new artillery production plant in Germany

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to attend the opening of the plant in Unterluß on August 27.

Rheinmetall began construction of the plant in early 2024, and it was scheduled to open in late spring or early summer 2025.

The projectile production plant began trial operation in the second quarter of 2025 and will have a capacity of up to 350,000 projectiles per year after full commissioning from 2027.

The new plant has two buildings: one for the production of 155mm artillery shells and the other for loading and packaging.

The investment in the plant is around 500 million euros. More than 500 jobs will be created at the facility.

Rheinmetall also plans to produce rocket artillery shells at the plant starting in 2026.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall to jointly produce weapons in Europe
memorandum
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to produce Patriot missiles in Europe
Missiles for Patriot will be produced in Europe
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rheinmetall plans to double the capacity of the Ukrainian plant for the production of 155-mm artillery shells
Rheinmetall

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?