Rheinmetall is completing the construction of the second military plant in Ukraine
Rheinmetall
The German defense concern Rheinmetall will soon complete the construction of a second military enterprise in Ukraine.

  • Rheinmetall's construction of a second military plant in Ukraine strengthens the country's defense potential
  • NATO Secretary General emphasizes the crucial role of the defense industry in ensuring Europe's security and Ukraine's defense
  • Rheinmetall's increased production of ammunition in Ukraine signifies a new level of military equipment manufacturing
  • The first Lynx BMP produced in Ukraine is expected by the end of 2024, showcasing the growing partnership between Rheinmetall and Ukrainian defense industry
  • Rheinmetall's plans for a gunpowder factory and ammunition factory in Ukraine highlight the company's commitment to long-term collaboration with the country

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

He emphasized that the development of the defense industry is key to the security of Europe and the defense of Ukraine.

Rheinmetall has just opened its first plant in Ukraine. The construction of the second enterprise will be completed soon.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

Secretary General of NATO

Rütte added that Rheinmetall has also seriously increased the production of ammunition since 2022.

In addition, according to the Secretary General, German industry is extremely important for NATO and Ukraine.

The first Lynx BMP produced in Ukraine will appear by the end of 2024

This was stated by the general director of the German defense concern, Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.

We have many good plans. The first plant is already in operation. The Ukrainian defense industry is our partner. Now we have a production enterprise and a service enterprise. By the end of the year, we will already have the first ultra-modern Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine. We currently service infantry fighting vehicles, but also main battle tanks. So it's a very productive joint venture.

In addition, according to him, Rheinmetall is on the way to the construction of a powder factory, a factory for the production of ammunition in Ukraine.

