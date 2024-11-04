The German defense concern Rheinmetall will soon complete the construction of a second military enterprise in Ukraine.
Rheinmetall is completing the construction of the second military plant in Ukraine
This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
He emphasized that the development of the defense industry is key to the security of Europe and the defense of Ukraine.
Rütte added that Rheinmetall has also seriously increased the production of ammunition since 2022.
In addition, according to the Secretary General, German industry is extremely important for NATO and Ukraine.
The first Lynx BMP produced in Ukraine will appear by the end of 2024
This was stated by the general director of the German defense concern, Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.
In addition, according to him, Rheinmetall is on the way to the construction of a powder factory, a factory for the production of ammunition in Ukraine.
