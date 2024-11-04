Rheinmetall is completing the construction of the second military plant in Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall will soon complete the construction of a second military enterprise in Ukraine.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

He emphasized that the development of the defense industry is key to the security of Europe and the defense of Ukraine.

Rheinmetall has just opened its first plant in Ukraine. The construction of the second enterprise will be completed soon. Mark Rutte Secretary General of NATO

Rütte added that Rheinmetall has also seriously increased the production of ammunition since 2022.

In addition, according to the Secretary General, German industry is extremely important for NATO and Ukraine.

The first Lynx BMP produced in Ukraine will appear by the end of 2024

This was stated by the general director of the German defense concern, Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.

We have many good plans. The first plant is already in operation. The Ukrainian defense industry is our partner. Now we have a production enterprise and a service enterprise. By the end of the year, we will already have the first ultra-modern Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine. We currently service infantry fighting vehicles, but also main battle tanks. So it's a very productive joint venture. Share

In addition, according to him, Rheinmetall is on the way to the construction of a powder factory, a factory for the production of ammunition in Ukraine.