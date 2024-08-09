Rheinmetall will additionally supply Ukraine with 8 mobile hospitals for the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a contract with the German company Rheinmetall for the supply of eight additional stations of advanced surgical teams (FST) for the needs of the army.

Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with mobile hospitals for the Armed Forces

This order is part of the German program to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, initiated by the Federal Government of Germany.

Deliveries of modern medical systems will begin in 2024 and will be completed by the end of 2026. The package includes eight fully equipped mobile medical stations equipped with the most advanced equipment, including X-ray containers, operating rooms and intensive care units.

Rheinmetall will supply three specialized trucks with trailers to transport each station. The value of the contract is estimated in the mid-double-digit millions of euros.

Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger emphasized the importance of this contract.

Medical facilities from Rheinmetall are characterized by high mobility, quick operation and high quality. The new order emphasizes that our first supplies of medical equipment to Ukraine paid off. We are glad to play an important role in supporting Ukrainian troops, including medical aid. Armin Papperger CEO of Rheinmetall AG

In addition to the supplies, Ukrainian servicemen will undergo a week of training in the operation of new medical stations in Germany.

Forward surgical teams (FST) stations are designed for operational medical intervention on the front line. They make it possible to carry out complex surgical operations and stabilize the condition of the seriously injured in the shortest possible time, which significantly increases the chances of saving a life. Share

Rheinmetall is preparing the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle for Ukraine

By the end of 2024, the German company Rheinmetall plans to hand over the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This BMP is equipped with various types of weapons, including automatic cannons and machine guns.

In the six-month report, the Rheinmetall concern noted a significant increase in revenues due to sales of military equipment and weapons to the German armed forces, as well as partners in the EU, NATO and Ukraine.

The company's CEO, Armin Papperger, emphasized that the company expects annual sales growth of around 2 billion euros in the coming years. In particular, in the second quarter of this year, they increased by about 50%.