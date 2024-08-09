Rheinmetall will additionally supply Ukraine with 8 mobile hospitals for the Armed Forces

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine signed a contract with the German company Rheinmetall for the supply of eight additional stations of advanced surgical teams (FST) for the needs of the army.
Points of attention
- Rheinmetall has signed a contract with Ukraine to supply 8 mobile hospitals equipped with advanced medical systems for the Armed Forces by 2026.
- Ukrainian servicemen will undergo training in the operation of the new medical systems provided by Rheinmetall as part of the German program to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- The mobile hospitals will include X-ray containers, operating rooms, and intensive care units to enhance medical intervention on the front line.
- Rheinmetall's CEO emphasized the importance of the contract, highlighting the high mobility, quick operation, and quality of the medical facilities provided.
- In addition to medical supplies, Rheinmetall plans to deliver Lynx infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine by the end of 2024, contributing to the country's defense resources.
Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with mobile hospitals for the Armed Forces
This order is part of the German program to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, initiated by the Federal Government of Germany.
Deliveries of modern medical systems will begin in 2024 and will be completed by the end of 2026. The package includes eight fully equipped mobile medical stations equipped with the most advanced equipment, including X-ray containers, operating rooms and intensive care units.
Rheinmetall will supply three specialized trucks with trailers to transport each station. The value of the contract is estimated in the mid-double-digit millions of euros.
Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger emphasized the importance of this contract.
In addition to the supplies, Ukrainian servicemen will undergo a week of training in the operation of new medical stations in Germany.
Rheinmetall is preparing the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle for Ukraine
By the end of 2024, the German company Rheinmetall plans to hand over the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This BMP is equipped with various types of weapons, including automatic cannons and machine guns.
In the six-month report, the Rheinmetall concern noted a significant increase in revenues due to sales of military equipment and weapons to the German armed forces, as well as partners in the EU, NATO and Ukraine.
The company's CEO, Armin Papperger, emphasized that the company expects annual sales growth of around 2 billion euros in the coming years. In particular, in the second quarter of this year, they increased by about 50%.
The report also notes that the first Lynx BMP will be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. It is not yet known where exactly these machines will be assembled, but the company is negotiating the localization of production.
