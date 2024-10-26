Rheinmetall disclosed the details of Lynx BMP production in Ukraine

The Rheinmetall concern will build a total of four weapons production plants in Ukraine. One of them is already in operation, by the end of 2024 it is planned to manufacture the first Lynx BMP.
The first Lynx BMP manufactured in Ukraine will appear by the end of 2024
This was stated by the general director of the German defense concern, Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.
In addition, according to him, Rheinmetall is on the way to the construction of a powder factory, a factory for the manufacture of ammunition in Ukraine.
The director of the concern also revealed details about the readiness of these four factories.
Things are progressing. The first plant is already ready. The second one is on the way. And now I insist on speeding up all this, because we don't have time, we shouldn't lose it.
Construction of Rheinmetall factories in Ukraine
As early as March 2024, it was reported that the German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to build at least four factories in Ukraine that will manufacture weapons.
In May, it also became known that the Rheinmetall concern will open a joint production of air defense systems in Ukraine.
