Rheinmetall disclosed the details of Lynx BMP production in Ukraine

The Rheinmetall concern will build a total of four weapons production plants in Ukraine. One of them is already in operation, by the end of 2024 it is planned to manufacture the first Lynx BMP.

The first Lynx BMP manufactured in Ukraine will appear by the end of 2024

This was stated by the general director of the German defense concern, Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.

We have many good plans. The first plant is already in operation. The Ukrainian defense industry is our partner. Now we have a production enterprise and a service enterprise. By the end of the year, we will already have the first ultra-modern Lynx infantry fighting vehicle in Ukraine. We currently service infantry fighting vehicles, but also main battle tanks. So it's a very productive joint venture. Armin Papperger CEO of Rheinmetall

In addition, according to him, Rheinmetall is on the way to the construction of a powder factory, a factory for the manufacture of ammunition in Ukraine.

The third point is that we want to establish the production of air defense systems so that you can defend yourself.

The director of the concern also revealed details about the readiness of these four factories.

Things are progressing. The first plant is already ready. The second one is on the way. And now I insist on speeding up all this, because we don't have time, we shouldn't lose it.

Construction of Rheinmetall factories in Ukraine

As early as March 2024, it was reported that the German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to build at least four factories in Ukraine that will manufacture weapons.

In particular, Rheinmetall received an order for the construction of a plant for the production of projectiles in Ukraine. In addition, "Ukroboronprom" and Rheinmetall opened the first workshop for the repair and production of armored vehicles in Ukraine.

In May, it also became known that the Rheinmetall concern will open a joint production of air defense systems in Ukraine.