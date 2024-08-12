Rheinmetall will supply the Czech Republic with 14 Leopard tanks instead of those previously delivered to Ukraine

The German defense concern Rheinmetall will supply the Czech Republic with 14 Leopard 2A4s and one Büffel armored recovery vehicle to replace the tanks that Prague previously handed over to Ukraine.

The Czech Republic will receive Leopard tanks from Rheinmetall

The value of the order is a three-digit figure in millions of euros. Deliveries will take place from the end of 2024 to the beginning of 2026.

The corresponding agreement was signed in Prague at the end of July 2024 between the representatives of both countries and the Rheinmetall concern.

The supply takes place within the framework of the so-called "ring exchange" proposed by the German federal government to support Ukraine in the fall of 2022. This is already the second stage of "exchange".

The Czech Republic will not receive new main battle tanks, but Leopard 2A4 from the warehouses of various user states, which are owned by Rheinmetall and have undergone major repairs. The Büffel armored car is the most modern equipment.

"Ring exchange" is a procedure developed by the German federal government after the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation to support Ukraine. Its purpose was to ensure the fastest possible supply of non-new equipment, mainly Soviet, to Ukraine by European partners, NATO allies. In exchange, Germany promised to later compensate these countries for the transferred equipment with modern models.

The Czech Republic handed over 70 T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

The relevant acceptance documents were signed by the Czech Ministry of Defense.

It is emphasized that Prague will receive supplies from Berlin as compensation for helping Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation. Share