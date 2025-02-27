Romania approves law on shooting down Russian drones

The Romanian Senate has approved a bill on airspace control, regulating the procedures under which the army can shoot down drones that illegally enter the country's airspace.

Romania will shoot down Russian martyrs: what is known

The draft law establishes measures to control the use of national airspace, and also identifies bodies and institutions responsible for preventing and countering unauthorized use of airspace by manned and unmanned aircraft.

According to the document, UAVs that illegally cross the Romanian state border and fly in national airspace without permission will be able to be destroyed or neutralized if their flight cannot be "taken under control" by Romanian or NATO military forces.

Thus, a new framework for cooperation and coordination will be created at the level of authorities and institutions with competences in managing and monitoring national airspace, as well as ensuring compliance with the rules of its use, which contributes to improving flight safety.

It is important to note that the bill was approved by the Senate. In the Romanian legislative process, this means that the law no longer needs approval from the Chamber of Deputies and will be sent to the President for signature.

Thus, the law has actually already been adopted, but will formally enter into force after publication.