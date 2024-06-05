Romania considers possibility of Patriot systems transferring to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, said that there are currently discussions about the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which could cover the Romanian territory.

Romania plans to transfer Patriot to Ukraine to counter Russian attacks

The Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, stated it.

Experts should consider transferring the Patriot system to find the best solution. The Supreme Council of National Defence of Romania will then approve the decision.

So, the proposal is currently under analysis, said Çolaku. Share

The official declined to divulge details because it could harm relations with NATO partners and Romania's security.

I know this is an exciting topic. I would create "breaking news," but we have reached political maturity to avoid such essential matters. I firmly believe that the decision will not weaken Romania's security. Marcel Ciolacu Prime Minister of Romania

Only one of the seven Patriot air defence systems operates in Romania

In 2017, Romania signed an agreement to purchase seven Patriot air defence systems from the United States for $3.9 billion. As of 2024, only one of these systems is operating in Romania.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urgently requested 25 Patriot air defence systems to protect against increased Russian air attacks targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Zelenskyy noted that all international partners know Ukraine's need for air defence systems, and some allies even know where the systems need to be placed.