Romania downs three unidentified drones over military airfield

On the evening of April 15, three drones flew over the military air base in Romania, where the largest NATO base in Europe is being built.

Drones over a military airfield in Romania

The Romanian service "Radio Liberty" reports that the drones were spotted over the 57th air base named after Mihail Kogelničanu, located near Constanta.

According to the Air Force of Romania, the drones "were small, most likely of a commercial type and flew at low speeds and at a low altitude."

General Konstantin Spinu said that the drones were jammed with electronics because they could interfere with the flights of the military base.

The command of the 57th Mykhailo Kogelnychan Air Base informed the Military Prosecutor's Office about the application of measures provided for by law in such situations.

A commission to investigate the incident was also appointed at the level of the military unit.

The 57th Mykhailo Kogelnychan Air Base is the basis for constructing the most extensive NATO base in Europe. It will occupy an area of almost 3,000 hectares and will be able to accommodate up to 10,000 NATO soldiers and their families. Construction costs 2.5 billion euros.

Russian spies could enter Romania under the guise of refugees

Earlier, the Supreme Council of Defence of Romania (CSAT) published a report indicating that Russian spies could enter the country together with refugees from Ukraine.

The report stated that such people aimed to obtain information about the country's defense and security.

There were also attempts to obtain important data on the aid that Romania offers to Ukraine.