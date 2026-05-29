Romania makes new statement regarding Russian drone hitting high-rise building
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Romania makes new statement regarding Russian drone hitting high-rise building

Galat
Читати українською
Source:  Digi24

Romanian President Nicos Dan said that the Russian drone that hit a high-rise building in the Romanian city of Galati was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, causing it to change trajectory.

Points of attention

  • Romanian President Nicos Dan revealed that the Russian drone hitting a high-rise building in Galati was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, ultimately changing its trajectory.
  • Romania is actively engaging with allies to bolster defense measures against drones, indicating that the responsibility for the incident lies with Russia.

Dan named the reason why a Russian drone hit a high-rise building in Galati

As Dan noted, the Russian drone that hit the residential building changed its flight path after apparently being shot down over the Ukrainian city of Reni.

At the same time, he emphasized that responsibility for the incident lies with Russia.

When they (drones — ed.) flew over the territory of Ukraine, some of them were shot down, and one of them, probably shot down over the city of Reni, changed its trajectory and headed towards Galați.

Nikushor Dan

Nikushor Dan

President of Romania

The president noted that Romania would continue talks with allies on strengthening defense capabilities against drones and reiterated that responsibility for the incident lies with Russia.

The next NATO meeting will discuss the equipment Romania needs. Russia is undoubtedly responsible for this situation. This is a long-term process that Romania is carrying out in order to continue to defend itself.

Regarding Romania's requests to NATO for the supply of anti-drone equipment, Nikusor Dan said that this is a "complex technical issue."

Depending on the equipment, if you ask to shoot down a drone from an airplane, you must be sure that the trajectory of the missile that shoots down the drone will not reach residential buildings and will not cause significant damage, and will not fire on the territory of Ukraine from the territory of Romania, so there are many conditions.

Presidential Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already spoken with his Romanian counterpart and there was no need for additional comments.

"I just spoke with the President of Romania. A Russian drone hit a residential building in Romania, people were injured. We agreed with Nikusor that Ukraine will support Romania in this situation," Zelensky said.

The head of state added that teams from both states are working to strengthen sky protection.

"By supporting each other now, we are making our common positions stronger," he noted.

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