Romania closes the Russian Consulate General in Constanta
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World
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Romania closes the Russian Consulate General in Constanta

Dan
Читати українською
Source:  Digi24

Romanian President Nikos Dan announced the decision to close the Russian Consulate General in Constanta and expel the consul.

Points of attention

  • Romania expels the Russian consul and closes the Consulate General in Constanta due to a serious incident with a Russian drone in Galati.
  • In response to the incident, Romania is contemplating imposing sanctions against Russian diplomats.

Romania expels Russian consul and closes diplomatic mission in Constanta

He stated this after a meeting of the National Security Council.

The council meeting was held after a Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Galati, causing an explosion and a fire in an apartment located on the 10th floor of the building.

A serious incident occurred last night, resulting in the injury of two citizens, and Russia bears full responsibility for this. The Russian Consul General in Constanta has been declared persona non grata, and the consulate in Constanta will be closed.

Nikushor Dan

Nikushor Dan

President of Romania

We also discussed the issue of civil defense at the National Security Council meeting. The response was very quick last night, and the Minister of the Interior informed us about the measures that have already been taken for the entire potentially affected area, increasing the number of personnel and measures. So in that direction, we are ready.

Dan also said that he had discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the incident in Galați, which he called "the most serious security incident to occur on Romanian territory since the beginning of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine."

In turn, Mark Rutte expressed the Alliance's "absolute solidarity" with Romania and confirmed that NATO is "ready to defend every centimeter of Allied territory."

Acting Prime Minister of Romania, Ilie Bolozhan, previously reported that in response to the Russian drone hitting a high-rise building in the city of Galati on the night of May 29, official Bucharest is considering imposing sanctions against Russian diplomats.

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