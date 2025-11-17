Romanian authorities evacuated villagers due to Russian drone attack on ship in Odessa region

Residents of the Romanian village of Plauru, near the border with Ukraine, were evacuated due to the risk of an explosion after a Russian drone hit a ship carrying liquefied gas near the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

Villagers evacuated in Romania due to Russian drone attack on Ukrainian border

According to the head of the Romanian county to which Plauri belongs, Horia Todorescu, the ship with four thousand tons of liquefied gas is located approximately 500 meters from the village on the Ukrainian side of the border.

Due to the proximity to Romania and the dangerous cargo, local authorities, in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, decided to evacuate people and animals from the nearby area until the risk is completely eliminated, the Romanian Department of Emergency Situations reported.

According to preliminary estimates, 100-150 people were evacuated from the village, along with animals.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and the Sea Ports Administration of Ukraine reported that Russian troops attacked the port of Izmail with drones on the night of November 17.