US Secretary of State Marco Rubio published a message on Russia Day on June 12 and called on Russia to engage constructively with the United States for the sake of peace in Ukraine.
Rubio addressed the Russian people
This is stated in a message on the website of the US State Department.
He also expressed hope that peace would foster more mutually beneficial relations between the United States and Russia.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the importance of continuing direct negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
