Two people were injured in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone strike on July 30.
Points of attention
- Russian drone strike in Sumy on July 30 resulted in two casualties, causing outrage and concern among authorities and residents.
- Russian troops are systematically targeting civilian and administrative infrastructure in Sumy to intimidate people and destabilize the region.
- The ongoing attacks on critical infrastructure in Sumy have raised concerns about the safety and security of the residents. Emergency services are actively providing assistance to the victims.
Russia again attacked the Sumy OVA building with drones
This was stated in a video address by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.
As reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, Russian troops again struck the OVA building.
An hour ago, the Russians again struck the Sumy Regional State Administration building. People were injured as a result of the strike on the center of Sumy. A 75-year-old victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.
According to him, the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance. All emergency services have been involved.
The head of the OVA emphasized that Russia is systematically attacking civilian and administrative infrastructure, seeking to intimidate people and destabilize the region.
