Russia again attacked the Sumy OVA building with drones — there are casualties

Two people were injured in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone strike on July 30.

Russia again attacked the Sumy OVA building with drones

This was stated in a video address by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

There were two explosions in the city today. The first explosion was a drone “arrival” at a critical infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries or deaths. The second explosion was also a drone “arrival” in the central part of the city at a non-residential building. According to preliminary information, two people were injured. Share

As reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, Russian troops again struck the OVA building.

An hour ago, the Russians again struck the Sumy Regional State Administration building. People were injured as a result of the strike on the center of Sumy. A 75-year-old victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound.

According to him, the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance. All emergency services have been involved.

Grigorov noted that on Friday and Saturday, the Russians had already attacked the regional state administration building with strike drones. Today, there was a new attempt to destroy it. Share

The head of the OVA emphasized that Russia is systematically attacking civilian and administrative infrastructure, seeking to intimidate people and destabilize the region.