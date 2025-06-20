Russia attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a "Lancet" drone — one person was injured

On the evening of June 20, Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a Lancet attack drone. One victim is known.

The occupiers sent a drone to a high-rise building in Sumy

This was announced by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

There is a Lancet hit in an apartment building. As a result, one woman was injured. Share

According to him, the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

For his part, Oleg Hrygorov, head of the Sumy OVA, noted that the occupiers attacked the Sumy community with drones.

In Sumy, the roof and about 20 windows of two five-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV. Previously, it was a strike by a Lancet-type UAV.

The victim was a 75-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the attack. She received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.

We will remind you that the Russian occupiers have intensified shelling of the Sumy region amid an attempt to create a "buffer zone" in the Sumy region. Share

In particular, on June 16, the occupiers attacked Sumy with drones at night and during the day. As a result of the "flights", windows in residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were broken.