Russia attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a "Lancet" drone — one person was injured

On the evening of June 20, Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a Lancet attack drone. One victim is known.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers attacked a high-rise building in Sumy with a Lancet attack drone, injuring a 75-year-old woman.
- The attack led to damage to two five-story residential buildings in Sumy, with windows and roofs affected by the enemy UAV.
The occupiers sent a drone to a high-rise building in Sumy
This was announced by the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.
According to him, the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
For his part, Oleg Hrygorov, head of the Sumy OVA, noted that the occupiers attacked the Sumy community with drones.
In Sumy, the roof and about 20 windows of two five-story residential buildings were damaged as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV. Previously, it was a strike by a Lancet-type UAV.
The victim was a 75-year-old woman who was at home at the time of the attack. She received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized.
In particular, on June 16, the occupiers attacked Sumy with drones at night and during the day. As a result of the "flights", windows in residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were broken.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-