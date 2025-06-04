Is Russia preparing an attack on Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk region — NATO data
Intelligence from NATO member countries has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not currently planning a major offensive in either the Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.

NATO shared its intelligence

One of the representatives of the Alliance's leadership spoke to journalists about this matter.

According to the latter, NATO is closely monitoring Russia's actions to build up troops near the border with Sumy Oblast and the hostilities that have moved from the Kursk Oblast to the border villages of Sumy Oblast.

"We see the expansion of the front line to the north and northeast of Sumy. But there is no evidence that Russia is currently preparing a serious offensive in the Sumy direction," the Alliance representative emphasized.

He also suggested that this could be preparation for an attack on the city of Sumy itself, but there is no evidence of this yet.

"Now we are talking about creating a "buffer zone," and as far as I know, Russia has been planning to do this for a long time," the official added.

He drew attention to the fact that the recent destruction of bridges (on Russian territory. — ed.) complicates logistics for the Russians in the Sumy direction.

