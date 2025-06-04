Intelligence from NATO member countries has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not currently planning a major offensive in either the Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine.
- The destruction of bridges on Russian territory is seen as a logistical challenge for potential Russian military movements towards Sumy, indicating complexities in their operations.
- NATO emphasizes vigilance in monitoring Russia's activities near the border with Sumy Oblast, highlighting the ongoing tensions and uncertainties in the region.
One of the representatives of the Alliance's leadership spoke to journalists about this matter.
According to the latter, NATO is closely monitoring Russia's actions to build up troops near the border with Sumy Oblast and the hostilities that have moved from the Kursk Oblast to the border villages of Sumy Oblast.
He also suggested that this could be preparation for an attack on the city of Sumy itself, but there is no evidence of this yet.
He drew attention to the fact that the recent destruction of bridges (on Russian territory. — ed.) complicates logistics for the Russians in the Sumy direction.
