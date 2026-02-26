Russia again hit residential buildings and gas infrastructure in Ukraine — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia again hit residential buildings and gas infrastructure in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the people amid new massive shelling by Russia.

Points of attention

  • Russia is once again conducting shelling and attacks on residential buildings and gas infrastructure in Ukraine, causing widespread damage and injuries.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted that Russia has launched hundreds of drones and missiles at the Ukrainian people, resulting in significant destruction in multiple regions.

Russia is again at war with residential buildings — Zelenskyy

Russia once again waged war against critical infrastructure and ordinary residential buildings.

Four hundred and twenty drones, most of which are "Shaheeds", and 39 missiles of various types, including 11 ballistic, were fired at our people. There is destruction in eight regions: many private and multi-storey buildings have been damaged. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured as a result of this attack, among them are children.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that the occupiers also attacked gas infrastructure in Poltava region, electrical substations in Kyiv and Dnipro regions. Rescuers worked in Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and in the capital.

Most of the missiles launched today were shot down thanks to the fact that the partners promptly sent some of the missiles to the air defense, which was agreed upon during the last Ramstein. But, unfortunately, there were also hits. And this means that we need to continue working even more actively.

The cold has not completely receded, and air defense missiles are needed every day while Russia tries to destroy our energy sector. Thank you to everyone who understands this and helps.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on the Odessa region — two people died
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has launched massive strikes on Ukraine — over 20 injured, there is destruction
State Emergency Service
Kyiv

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?