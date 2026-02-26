Russia again hit residential buildings and gas infrastructure in Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the people amid new massive shelling by Russia.
Points of attention
- Russia is once again conducting shelling and attacks on residential buildings and gas infrastructure in Ukraine, causing widespread damage and injuries.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted that Russia has launched hundreds of drones and missiles at the Ukrainian people, resulting in significant destruction in multiple regions.
Russia is again at war with residential buildings — Zelenskyy
Russia once again waged war against critical infrastructure and ordinary residential buildings.
Zelensky noted that the occupiers also attacked gas infrastructure in Poltava region, electrical substations in Kyiv and Dnipro regions. Rescuers worked in Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Kyiv regions and in the capital.
Most of the missiles launched today were shot down thanks to the fact that the partners promptly sent some of the missiles to the air defense, which was agreed upon during the last Ramstein. But, unfortunately, there were also hits. And this means that we need to continue working even more actively.
