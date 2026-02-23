Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on the Odessa region — two people died
Ukraine
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Odessa region
In the Odessa region, two people were killed and three more were injured as a result of a night attack by Russian strike drones.

Russia attacked Odessa region: there are victims

This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.

According to him, at night the enemy again attacked the Odessa region with strike drones. Industrial, energy and civil infrastructure facilities were hit. Two people were killed. At least three were injured, they are being provided with assistance.

Production and warehouse facilities, administrative buildings, car dealership premises, and vehicles were damaged.

In addition, the drone hit an apartment in a multi-story building without detonation. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to the residents.

The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Emergency and utility services are working on the scene to eliminate the consequences.

It later became known that a 20-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man were killed.

Three people aged 23 to 45 were also injured. Two of them are in serious condition. All the injured are receiving necessary medical care.

