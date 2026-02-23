Russia launched attacks with shaheeds on the Odessa region — two people died

In the Odessa region, two people were killed and three more were injured as a result of a night attack by Russian strike drones.
Points of attention
- Two people were killed and three injured in an attack by Russian strike drones on the Odessa region, as reported by officials.
- The assault caused damage to industrial, energy, and civilian facilities, including residential buildings and vehicles.
- Emergency services are providing assistance to the affected residents, with psychologists offering support to cope with the traumatic event.
Russia attacked Odessa region: there are victims
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
According to him, at night the enemy again attacked the Odessa region with strike drones. Industrial, energy and civil infrastructure facilities were hit. Two people were killed. At least three were injured, they are being provided with assistance.
Production and warehouse facilities, administrative buildings, car dealership premises, and vehicles were damaged.
The fires that broke out were quickly extinguished by rescuers. Emergency and utility services are working on the scene to eliminate the consequences.
It later became known that a 20-year-old girl and a 45-year-old man were killed.
Three people aged 23 to 45 were also injured. Two of them are in serious condition. All the injured are receiving necessary medical care.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-