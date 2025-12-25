Russia strikes Odessa region again — one dead and injured

Russian troops attacked port infrastructure in the Odessa region at night. One person was killed and several injured as a result of the shelling.
- Russia has again struck the port and industrial infrastructure of the Odessa region.
- One person died, two were injured.
Russia again attacked the ports of Odessa region: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper.
At night, the enemy again struck the port and industrial infrastructure of the Odessa region. One person was killed and two others were injured.
According to him, the attack caused damage to administrative, production and warehouse premises. Fires broke out at some facilities, which were extinguished by rescuers.
He also emphasized that all emergency services are working on the scene, the consequences of the strikes are being eliminated and the next war crimes of the Russian Federation are being recorded.
