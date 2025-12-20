The Russian army carried out over 500 air strikes on the Odessa region during the week
The Russian army carried out over 500 air strikes on the Odessa region during the week

Odessa region
Source:  Ukrinform

During the week, the Russian army attacked the Odessa region more than 500 times, mostly targeting port and logistics infrastructure facilities.

Points of attention

Russia attacked Odessa region over 500 times during the week — Kuleba

This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

The situation in the Odessa region is quite complicated. Over 500 attacks in the last week with various types of weapons. First of all, port infrastructure and logistics are being attacked.

Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development

Today, the Deputy Prime Minister is in the region, where he, in particular, inspected the damaged bridge in Mayaki, which, according to him, was subjected to more than 20 drone attacks.

Right before our eyes, there was another attack on the Shahedom Bridge, which, fortunately, did not hit the structure. In total, the bridge has been attacked more than 20 times. There were more than five hits.

Currently, specialists from the Restoration Agency are working on the bridge, and work is ongoing. The bridge is currently closed to traffic, but specialists are making every effort to reopen it as soon as possible.

As reported, transport connections across the Dniester, disrupted as a result of Russian strikes on the bridge over the Dniester River on the Odesa-Reni highway near the village of Mayaki, have already been partially restored: routes are open for cars, minibuses, and small trucks.

