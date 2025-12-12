Odessa region suffered a combined strike from the Russian Federation — details

On December 12, the Odessa region again suffered a combined missile and drone attack. Despite the active work of the air defense, as a result of the use of enemy ballistic missiles and drones, there was damage to civilian and port infrastructure. Unfortunately, one person was injured.
Points of attention
- Odessa region suffered a combined missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation, causing damage to civilian and port infrastructure.
- The attack targeted civilian logistics and merchant shipping, leading to injuries and damage to vessels in Odessa and Chornomorsk ports.
- Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba announced the extent of the damage and initiated restoration measures in cooperation with port authorities and emergency services.
Russia attacked the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk
Russia launched a missile strike on civilian port infrastructure in the Odessa region. An employee of a private company was injured in the Odessa port and is receiving medical care. A container transshipment ship was also damaged.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.
The attack is aimed at civilian logistics and commercial shipping. Russia is systematically attacking port infrastructure that ensures the transportation of food and cargo for global markets.
Attacks on civilian ports should receive a clear international response — with increased protection of shipping and pressure on the aggressor country.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-