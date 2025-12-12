Odessa region suffered a combined strike from the Russian Federation — details

On December 12, the Odessa region again suffered a combined missile and drone attack. Despite the active work of the air defense, as a result of the use of enemy ballistic missiles and drones, there was damage to civilian and port infrastructure. Unfortunately, one person was injured.

Russia attacked the ports of Odessa and Chornomorsk

Russia launched a missile strike on civilian port infrastructure in the Odessa region. An employee of a private company was injured in the Odessa port and is receiving medical care. A container transshipment ship was also damaged.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

A Turkish-flagged ferry has been damaged in the Black Sea port, with no initial injuries. However, a fire has broken out on board one of the vessels. Emergency services are localizing the fire and inspecting the damage. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development

The attack is aimed at civilian logistics and commercial shipping. Russia is systematically attacking port infrastructure that ensures the transportation of food and cargo for global markets.

An assessment of the condition of the facilities and vessels is underway. Necessary restoration measures have already been initiated in cooperation with port authorities and emergency services. Share

Attacks on civilian ports should receive a clear international response — with increased protection of shipping and pressure on the aggressor country.