Russia used drones to attack 2 civilian ships in the Odessa region — a foreigner died

On January 9, Russia committed another act of terror against civilian shipping in the port of Chornomorsk: two vessels were hit.

Russia fired on foreign ships in the Odessa region

While en route to the port of Chornomorsk, a Russian strike drone hit a civilian vessel under the foreign flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, which was heading to load grain cargo within the Ukrainian Sea Corridor. Preliminary reports indicate that there are casualties.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

The ship's seaworthiness is not impaired, it is underway and heading to the nearest port. Oleksiy Kuleba Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development

A ship flying the flag of the Comoros Islands, which was transporting soybeans, was also hit near the port of Odesa.

Unfortunately, one crew member, a Syrian citizen, was killed in the attack. This is a terrible war crime!

Ship after Russian attack

Rescue units have been dispatched to the scene.

This is yet another indication that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian targets, international shipping, and food logistics.

Ukraine is doing everything possible to guarantee security and fulfill export obligations, despite constant attacks.