Russia has launched massive strikes on Ukraine — over 20 injured, there is destruction

On the night of February 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Kryvyi Rih were hit. More than 20 people were injured, and infrastructure was damaged.
Points of attention
- On the night of February 26, Russia launched massive strikes on Ukraine, targeting cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles.
- More than 20 people were injured, and extensive damage to infrastructure, residential buildings, and vehicles was reported in the affected areas.
Russia launches massive strike on Ukraine with drones and missiles
Damage was recorded in three districts of the capital — Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Darnytskyi. There is currently no information about casualties.
Holosiivskyi district: garage fire.
Pechersk district: fire in a two-story residential building on the territory of a private estate.
Darnytskyi district: in a 9-story residential building, the blast wave damaged windows and doors in one of the apartments on the first floor.
All fires have been extinguished.
The occupiers fired two missiles and 17 drones at Kharkiv. Arrivals were recorded in the regional center and in the village of Rai-Olenivka. At the moment, 14 wounded are known.
In Zaporizhia, there is an attack on the Epicenter construction hypermarket and a residential high-rise building. At this time, 9 people are known to have been injured.
Rescuers extinguished all fires that resulted from the hits and surveyed the areas to identify and provide assistance to the victims.
Two people were injured in Kryvyi Rih. An apartment building was damaged and a fire broke out.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-