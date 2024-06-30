Russia announced a drone attack on the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant

According to propaganda media, drones staged a massive attack on the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant in Russia.

7 UAVs fell and exploded on the territory of the plant

The so-called "attack" on the plant began at two o'clock in the morning and lasted more than an hour. In total, during this time, 7 UAVs fell and exploded on the territory of the plant, the propaganda media reported.

According to preliminary data, one of the downed drones damaged the oxygen separation unit.

screenshot

Four more drones tried to attack the oxygen station building. One of the drones also damaged a garage. The garage caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Also, a fragment of a downed drone damaged the roof of a house and a shed at 17 Ilyich Street. No one was injured.

Ihor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk region, also complained about the "difficult and restless night".

Nine UAVs were shot down over the industrial zone of Lipetsk. At the place where the wreckage fell, employees of the special services continue to work. There are no victims, Ihor Artamonov said. Share

One of the publications published a video of the work of Russian air defense.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announces a massive drone attack on 6 regions of the aggressor country

This is stated in the post of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country on the morning of June 30.

Fifteen UAVs were destroyed over the territory of Kursk, 9 UAVs over the territory of Lipetsk, four UAVs each over the territories of Voronezh and Bryansk, and two UAVs each over the territories of Oryol and Belgorod regions, the message states. Share

At night, the so-called "governor" of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in his telegram that two kamikaze drones allegedly attacked an apartment building in the city of Graivoron.