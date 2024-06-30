Russia announced a drone attack on the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant

According to propaganda media, drones staged a massive attack on the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant in Russia.
Points of attention
- According to preliminary information, 7 drones fell and exploded on the territory of the combine.
- The drones tried to attack the building of the oxygen station and other objects on the territory of the plant.
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation cynically announced a massive drone attack on several regions of the aggressor country, as a result of which a significant number of drones were destroyed.
7 UAVs fell and exploded on the territory of the plant
The so-called "attack" on the plant began at two o'clock in the morning and lasted more than an hour. In total, during this time, 7 UAVs fell and exploded on the territory of the plant, the propaganda media reported.
According to preliminary data, one of the downed drones damaged the oxygen separation unit.
Four more drones tried to attack the oxygen station building. One of the drones also damaged a garage. The garage caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.
Also, a fragment of a downed drone damaged the roof of a house and a shed at 17 Ilyich Street. No one was injured.
Ihor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk region, also complained about the "difficult and restless night".
One of the publications published a video of the work of Russian air defense.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announces a massive drone attack on 6 regions of the aggressor country
This is stated in the post of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country on the morning of June 30.
At night, the so-called "governor" of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in his telegram that two kamikaze drones allegedly attacked an apartment building in the city of Graivoron.
