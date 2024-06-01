Russia develops new foam drones, ISW says

The Russian company Integral Robotic Technologies has unveiled a foam drone with a maximum speed of 90 kilometres per hour.

Russian forces continue to develop new missiles and drones for use in Ukraine.

This time, Russia developed a new "armor-piercing" version of the S-8OFP unguided air missile S-8 "NAR" for airstrikes on light and heavy armored vehicles.

Analysts say that Russian company Integrated Robotic Technologies (IRT) has developed the IRT-Scout foam first-person-view drone (FPV) with a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, a range of 50 kilometers, a flight time of up to 60 minutes, and a payload of 200 grams.

The IRT-Scout is reportedly resistant to electronic warfare (EW) and is easily repairable as it is made of foam.

Russia building aviation hangars to protect against Ukrainian drones and missiles

The occupying army began to build protective hangars for its own aircraft 300 km from the border with Ukraine.

It is noted that the construction of protective hangars by the aggressor country for its own aircraft was recorded by satellites at Marinovkau airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, 300 km from the Ukrainian border.

In particular, satellite images show 12 hangar structures that are supposed to protect Su-24 front-line bombers and Su-34 fighter-bombers.