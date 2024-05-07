Russia arrests teenager for alleged attempt to overthrow Putin's regime
Russia arrests teenager for alleged attempt to overthrow Putin's regime

Russian police
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A 9th-grade student was arrested in Bryansk for allegedly joining the Legion "Freedom of Russia" (LFR) and helping pro-Ukrainian forces overthrow the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin is afraid of children who oppose Russia's war against Ukraine

A few days ago, the press service of the courts of the Bryansk region officially confirmed the fact of the detention of a minor accused of participating in a terrorist organisation.

On the afternoon of April 4, the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Shot wrote that a 15-year-old student of the ninth grade was detained in Bryansk.

According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, a classmate reported on the young man.

The detainee is 15-year-old Matvei Treshchov (10 years old in the photo).

Photo: Screenshot

According to the Russian security forces, the teenager allegedly joined the Legion "Freedom of Russia" in Telegram, in which citizens of the Russian Federation fought for Ukraine and performed their tasks.

For example, a schoolboy allegedly photographed bus stops, Lenin Square, and the city's government building.

In addition, it is emphasiseds that the ninth-grader allegedly "tried to recruit" a classmate to the legion, who, quite possibly, reported on Matvii.

Matvei grows up in a single-parent family, he is not registered. A criminal case was initiated against the teenager under Chapter 2 of Art. 205.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was detained and sent to the detention centre.

Why the LFR is Putin's enemy Number one?

In an interview with online.ua, the deputy commander of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" with the call sign "Caesar" stated that the task of the LSR is not to wait for Putin's death but to overthrow the dictator's regime to protect Ukraine and liberate Russia.

"Caesar" shared his thoughts with journalists on why Putin went crazy, how the LFR sees Russia's future and Ukraine's victory.

We carry literally different values. We want to bring freedom to the peoples of Russia, to make it so that the Russian people and, let's say, representatives of other peoples of Russia, all of them are masters of their land, he declared.

